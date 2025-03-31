Karoline Leavitt Claps Back at Reporter: Agents Are ‘Putting Their Lives on the Line’ to Arrest Illegal Alien Gang Members

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clapped back at a reporter after he seemingly criticized and questioned the criteria the Department of Homeland Security is using to identify enemy aliens, such as members of the vicious gang Tren de Aragua (TDA).

The reporter asserted that the validation guidance has criteria that requires eight points to be classified as a TDA member, which includes having tattoos with “certain symbols,” and “wearing certain streetwear brands.”

“That alone is enough to get someone classified as TDA and sent to El Salvador,” he said.

“That’s not true actually, Andrew” Leavitt responded, as the reporter maintained it was, citing the document.

“No, according to the Department of Homeland Security and the agents — have you talked to the agents who have been putting their lives on the line to detain these foreign terrorists who have been terrorizing our communities?” she asked.

“TDA is a vicious gang that has taken the lives of American women,” she said, as the reporter claimed he was not intrinsically denying that fact.

WATCH:

“And our agents on the front lines take deporting these people with the utmost seriousness, and there is a litany of criteria that they use to ensure that these individuals qualify as foreign terrorists and to ensure that they qualify for deportation,” she clarified, noting that President Donald Trump made it abundantly clear that there would be a “mass deportation campaign of not just foreign terrorists, but also illegal criminal aliens who have been wreaking havoc on American communities.”

“And shame on you and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals,” she said, as the reporter denied covering for them.

“This is a vicious gang, Andrew. This is a vicious gang that has taken the lives of American women,” she said. “And you said yourself there are eight criteria on that document, and you are questioning the credibility of these agents who are putting their life on the line to protect your life and the life of everybody in this group and everybody across the country.”

WATCH — Nat Sec Expert: Tren de Aragua Terrorist Organization Phenomenon Uniquely of Biden Admin:

“And their credibility should be questioned? They finally have a president who is allowing them to do their jobs and God bless them for doing it,” she added.

The heated exchange comes as Trump’s administration continues to deport gang members, including child rapists, to El Salvador.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an update Monday that the U.S. military “transferred a group of 17 violent criminals from the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 organizations, including murderers and rapists.”

“In order to keep the American people safe, @POTUS designated the Tren de Aragua and MS-13 as Foreign Terrorist Organizations. These criminals will no longer terrorize our communities and citizens,” Rubio said.

“Once again, we extend our gratitude to @nayibbukele and the government of El Salvador for their unparalleled partnership in making our countries safe against transnational crime and terrorism,” he added.