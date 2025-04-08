The Treasury Department and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have reportedly signed a partnership that will help Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents more easily locate millions of illegal aliens living in the United States.

On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem had signed a memorandum that allows ICE agents to request tax information on illegal aliens the agency is looking to locate and deport.

Under the terms of the deal, Noem or ICE Director Todd Lyons can submit a request to the IRS for information regarding an illegal alien who has been ordered to be deported. From there, IRS officials could hand over information on such illegal aliens.

Today, there are an estimated 1.3 million illegal aliens living in the United States despite having been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge.

The partnership with the IRS and DHS comes as officials with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) say they have found potentially millions of illegal aliens on Social Security and Medicaid rolls and thousands on voter rolls.

Border czar Tom Homan has said such an IRS-DHS deal is critical to protecting Social Security for Americans.

Despite being a major problem for many millions of Americans, there is little research about the impact of illegal immigration on identity theft.

A comprehensive investigation published by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) found potentially 39 million cases from 2012 to 2016 in which Americans had their identities and Social Security numbers stolen by illegal aliens.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.