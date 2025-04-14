Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey took a jab at the Trump administration after a judge on Friday ordered the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to unfreeze funding to the state amid an ongoing battle over transgender athletes.

District Court Judge John Woodcock issued a temporary restraining order in the case brought by Maine against the USDA, although he noted his order does not weigh in on the larger dispute surrounding Maine allowing trans-identifying males on female sports teams and in female spaces.

“This temporary restraining order confirms the Trump Administration did not follow the rule of law when it cut program funds that go to feed school children and vulnerable adults,” Frey claimed in a statement.

“This order preserves Maine’s access to certain congressionally appropriated funds by prohibiting an unlawful freeze by the administration. No one in our constitutional republic is above the law and we will continue to fight to hold this administration to account,” he added.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announced on April 2 that the agency had begun freezing federal funds to Maine because of Democrat Gov. Janet Mills’ refusal to bar transgender-identifying boys from competing in girls’ sports. The USDA said it paused distribution of funds after sending multiple requests to Mills urging her to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order and Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities receiving federal funding.

“You cannot openly violate federal law against discrimination in education and expect federal funding to continue unabated,” Rollins said in the letter. “Your defiance of federal law has cost your state, which is bound by Title IX in educational programming. Today, I am freezing Maine’s federal funds for certain administrative and technological functions in schools.”

Frey subsequently filed a complaint in federal court describing the funding pause as “illegally withholding grant funds that go to keeping children fed.”

Frey alleged that the child nutrition program of the Maine Department of Education is unable to access several sources of funding because of the USDA’s action. Rollins specifically said in her letter addressing the freeze that the “pause does not impact federal feeding programs or direct assistance to Mainers; if a child was fed today, they will be fed tomorrow.”

“This is only the beginning, though you are free to end it at any time by protecting women and girls in compliance with federal law,” Rollins wrote.

President Trump’s executive order on “Keeping Men out of Women’s Sports” was created to protect female student athletes from having “to compete with or against or having to appear unclothed before males.” The order also mandates each federal department “review grants to education programs and, where appropriate, rescind funding to programs that fail to comply with the policy established in this order,” which protects women “as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth.”

Following Trump’s order, Maine officials publicly said they would not comply, siding with transgender-identifying males over women and girls and citing state law allowing students to play on teams that match their “gender identity.”

A transgender-identifying boy claimed the victory in the Maine Class B championship for the Greely High School girls’ track and field team in February.

President Trump and Gov. Mills had a public spat on February 20 in which he said at the Republican Governor’s Association dinner that Maine is at risk of losing federal funding if the state continues to allow males to play on female sports teams.

“We are the federal law. You better do it, because you’re not gonna get any federal funding if you don’t… your population also doesn’t want men in women’s sports,” Trump said. “You better comply, or you’re not getting any federal funding.

“See you in court,” Mills replied.

“Good. See you in court, that should be a real easy one,” Trump fired back. “Enjoy your life after, governor. I don’t think you’ll be in elected office.”

Both the Department of Education (DOE) and Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) subsequently launched investigations into the state and ultimately found the Maine Department of Education (MDOE) and other entities in violation of Title IX.

On Friday, Maine responded to a letter from the DOE and refused to sign a resolution agreeing to comply with the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title IX. The state told the department, “We agree that we are at an impasse.”

“Nothing in Title IX or its implementing regulations prohibits schools from allowing transgender girls and women to participate on girls’ and women’s sports teams,” the letter reads.

Trump’s DOE on Friday ultimately began the process of referring its investigation to the Department of Justice (DOJ) “for further enforcement” and began working to terminate the Maine Department of Education’s (MDOE) federal K-12 funding, the agency announced.

