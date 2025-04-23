President Donald Trump surveyed the White House’s North Lawn on Wednesday in search of the spot to erect a nearly 100-foot-tall flag pole for an American flag.

The president plans to personally pay for the two flag poles at the White House, one for the North Lawn and one for the South Lawn, as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino noted.

CBS News Senior White House Correspondent Weijia Jiang called out to Trump from the driveway in front of the West Wing.

“What are you doing, Mr. President?” she asked.

“Beautiful flag pole for the American flag,” he responded.

After inspecting the lawn for a while, Trump held an impromptu press conference near the White House Briefing Room, where he said the White House has needed flag poles for hundreds of years.

“They’ve needed flag poles for 200 years. It was something I’ve often said, ‘You know, they don’t have a flag pole per se,’ so we’re putting one right where you saw us, and we’re putting another one on the other side, on top of the mounds,” Trump told reporters.

“It’s going to be two beautiful poles. Paid for by Trump,” he added.

Since returning to the presidency, Trump has made headlines with his redecorating and landscaping at the White House. He has redecorated the Oval Office, which is now abundant with gold-framed portraits and trimmings, including gold vases on the mantel above the Oval’s fireplace. The main entryway to the Oval Office boasts the New York Post’s front page of Trump’s iconic mugshot.

Trump has also left his stamp on the South Lawn. Earlier this month, he planted a Magnolia sapling in place of a Magnolia tree that was planted by Andrew Jackson but removed this year due to safety reasons.

The sapling is “a direct descendant of the historic ‘Jackson Magnolia,'” the White House said.