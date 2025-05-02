Trump to Alabama Grads: Use Business Skills to Build America, Not Just Portfolios

Your future is in your own hands so work hard, never give up, and strive to build a strong America. That was the message an ebullient President Donald Trump delivered Thursday night to University of Alabama graduating students.

The president of the institution, Stuart Bell, told graduates before Trump took the stage the night’s event was all about them, AP reports.

“This special ceremony offers a meaningful opportunity for you, for I, to reflect on the important connection between academic inquiry, civic leadership, and public service,” Bell said.

Trump picked up on the theme of achievement and service, offering graduates 10 pieces of advice drawn from his life and career, such as “Think of yourself as a winner,” “Be an original” and “Never, ever give up.”

He told the grads they were never too young to be successful and described how he worked on his first hotel development deal in his 20s.

“Now is the time to work harder than you’ve ever worked before,” he advised. “Find your limits and then smash through everything.”

Trump further praised those who use their business skills to build America from the ground up with concrete and steel as achieving more for the common good than those simply interested in crafting a share portfolio based on the passing vagaries of financial speculation.

The night was a special event created before graduation ceremonies that begin Friday. Graduating students had the option of attending the event.

The AP report notes Trump revealed he was marking his 100th day in office and pointed to plummeting levels of arrests at the southern U.S. border as evidence his immigration policies were working as he accused the courts of obstructing him from delivering the promises he made in his election campaign.

“Judges are interfering, supposedly based on due process,” he said. “But how can you give due process to people who came into our country illegally?”