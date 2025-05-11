Exclusive — Nate Morris: Mitch McConnell’s ‘Legacy’ on the Ballot for Kentucky Senate Race

Kentucky businessman and potential Senate Republican candidate Nate Morris on Breitbart News Saturday said Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) legacy is on the ballot for the soon-to-be open Kentucky Senate seat.

Morris spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle as Boyle interviewed senior adviser Steve Witkoff about President Donald Trump’s efforts to negotiate peace around the world, including the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, Hamas and Israel, and with Iran.

Witkoff took his critics to task, saying that neoconservatives believe the only way solve these international conflicts is through war, not diplomacy.

“When you have these crazy hawks in Washington, DC, that want to go to war at all costs, these are the kind of crazy things that happen if you don’t have a peacemaker,” Morris said on Breitbart News Saturday, noting Trump’s efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

“Here in Kentucky, we have a chance to get it right and completely break from Mitch McConnell and the ways of the swamp and align with President Trump around peace and getting great deals for this country,” Morris said.

“It makes me sick that we have had people like Mitch McConnell who have been in the Senate for 40 years continue to do these bad deals, expecting a different result, but thank goodness we have President Trump who can negotiate,” he continued.

Although McConnell does not plan to run for reelection, Morris said McConnell’s legacy is on the ballot, believing it serves as a pivotal election that will have Bluegrass State voters choose between McConnell’s establishment wing of politicians and those who back Trump’s America First agenda.

Morris said, “He has had a stranglehold on Kentucky politics and no one has had the courage to stand up and say enough is enough because let me tell you Matt, all of the McConnell people are going to say, ‘Well, Mitch McConnell is not on the ballot this cycle.’ Mitch McConnell’s legacy is on the ballot this next summer.”

Morris remarked, “I am willing to take it to Mitch McConnell and his people like nobody has ever seen in this state and I think that’s what we got to have.”

He added, “I feel like at some point, I’m going to have no choice, I’ve got to get into this race potentially because enough is enough.”

