Former Rep. Mike Rogers (R-MI), a candidate for the United States Senate in Michigan, explained during an interview with Breitbart News Saturday that there is a “whole new level of excitement” surrounding his Senate race.

During the interview, host Matthew Boyle referenced a poll from the Detroit Regional Chamber, conducted between May 5-8, 2025, which surveyed 600 registered voters. The poll found that in a race between Rogers and Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI), Rogers received 61.3 percent support from voters, while Huizenga received 16.5 percent and 22.2 said they were undecided.

The poll also found that when matched against Democrat candidates for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, Rogers either led or was close behind.

“The very fact that we’re leading and/or tied with their leading candidate is really great news for us,” Rogers said. “That has given us momentum, even in the last week to recruit people all over the state to join our team. We’re getting ready to announce here pretty soon, we’ll have all 83 counties represented by a Rogers for Senate Captain, which we didn’t have going into the fall of last year, going into the election, and so there’s just a whole new level of excitement about this race.”

“We lost this race by 230 votes on average, per county — 5.6 million votes cast, we lost by just about 17,000 votes. So, we looked at this, and said, ‘Hey, we know how to make this up,'” Rogers added.

Rogers explained that his campaign was focused on a message of “jobs, the economy, education” and crime and drugs, adding that crime and drugs are “big in cities like Flint and Detroit and Jackson, and places like Kalamazoo.”

“We’ve got the right message. We’re gaining the momentum with the right kind of people, and we’re pretty fired up that this is going to be a win for Michigan this year,” Rogers added.

Rogers said that Democrat opponents had tried to talk about how they would be moderate and would “work with the other team,” adding that it is “nonsense.”

“We know it’s nonsense. It never quite happens that way. Here’s the good news — we haven’t seen a really aggressive Democrat primary in a big race like this. The Democrats are so good about clearing out their primary so that you can focus on it. They’ve got three really, really, progressive — actually four now, four progressive members in that primary who are pulling them all to the left. We look at that as, ‘This is great.’ What that means is, not that they’re not going to be those people, it’s just that finally people get to see them for who they are,” Rogers added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.