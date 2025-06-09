Los Angeles County’s City of Glendale Terminates ICE Detainee Holding Contract

Los Angeles County’s City of Glendale announced on Sunday that it has terminated its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agreement to house federal immigration detainees.

“The City of Glendale has made the decision to formally terminate its agreement with U.S. Homeland Security and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to house federal immigration detainees at the Glendale Police Department facility,” the Sunday press release reads, noting that the local decision was “not made lightly.”

While it defended its facility for maintaining the highest standards, the City of Glendale concluded that it feels a contract with ICE comes down to one thing: bad optics.

The press release reads in part:

Nevertheless, despite the transparency and safeguards the City has upheld, the City recognizes that public perception of the ICE contract — no matter how limited or carefully managed, no matter the good — has become divisive. And while opinions on this issue may vary — the decision to terminate this contract is not politically driven. It is rooted in what this City stands for — public safety, local accountability, and trust.

The city also emphasized that it the Glendale Police Department “does not enforce immigration law” and that it “has not engaged in immigration enforcement, nor will it do so moving forward.”

This decision follows the weekend of Mexican flag riots across Los Angeles as protesters fight against ICE officers arresting criminal illegal immigrants in their city. Both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass blamed President Donald Trump for the riots, ignoring the reality of who ICE is actually taking off the streets.

Arrested illegal aliens — as a result of the operations in LA — include those with criminal histories including but not limited to sexual battery, second degree murder, willful cruelty to children, assault with a deadly weapon with great bodily injury, robbery, grand theft larceny and possession of a prohibited weapon, domestic violence, distribution of heroin and cocaine, and much more.