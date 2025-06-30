Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs reporters at the White House on Monday, June 30.

Leavitt will speak to the media as the Senate continues its marathon debate of President Donald Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill.

The Senate advanced the BBB on Saturday night by a 51-49 vote, setting off Chuck Schumer forcing a reading of the entire legislation on the chamber floor throughout the weekend and a “vote-a-rama” session of debate over final passage.