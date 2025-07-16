Attorney General Pam Bondi fired former FBI Director James Comey’s daughter, Maurene Comey, from her role as a federal prosecutor, according to several reports.

“Two people familiar with the matter” told Politico that Maurene Comey, who had served as a “prosecutor in the Manhattan U.S. attorney’s office,” was fired, though “the reason for her firing was not immediately clear.”

Comey was responsible for prosecuting convicted sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

She also served as the prosecutor in the racketeering and sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Several sources also told ABC News that the Department of Justice (DOJ) had fired Comey from her role, though “a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment”:

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan declined to comment. A spokesman for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a call for comment.

Laura Loomer, an investigative journalist, noted in a post on X, that Comey’s firing “came 2 months after” she had a “pressure campaign” for Bondi to fire Maurene Comey and her husband from the DOJ.

“Maurene Comey’s husband is Lucas Issacharoff,” Loomer added. “As I previously reported, he works at the current Trump DOJ, despite a long history being a Trump hater. He is the Assistant U.S. Attorney is SDNY, working in the Civil Division since 2019. No word yet on whether or not he was also fired today, but he should be!”

The news of Maurene Comey’s firing comes as the FBI has recently been reported to have launched an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and James Comey regarding their roles in the investigation surrounding President Donald Trump and Russia allegedly colluding.