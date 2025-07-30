President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is launching a nationwide campaign to recruit more Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to help deport what the administration calls the “worst of the worst” illegal aliens living in the United States.

The campaign, which will be distributed throughout law enforcement networks as well as job fairs and college campuses, primarily features Trump and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem with the text “Defend the Homeland” and “Join ICE Today.”

“Your country is calling you to serve at ICE,” Noem said in a statement:

In the wake of the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies, your country needs dedicated men and women of ICE to get the worst of the worst criminals out of our country. This is a defining moment in our nation’s history. Your skills, your experience, and your courage have never been more essential. Together, we must defend the homeland. [Emphasis added]

Along with the campaign, DHS is touting that new ICE recruits will be offered a $50,000 signing bonus, student loan repayment and forgiveness options, a 25 percent Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents, premium overtime payments for ERO deportation officers, and enhanced retirement benefits, among other incentives.

The recruitment effort is mainly thanks to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

The bill also included more than $46 billion for new border wall construction, $45 billion for ICE detention space, $10 billion to reimburse states who covered border security costs under former President Joe Biden, and $3.5 billion for the Department of Justice to issue grants to local governments who help locate and arrest illegal aliens, among other funding measures.

