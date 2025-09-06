Trump Slams Democrat Abigail Spanberger for Supporting Males in Girls’ Bathrooms and Sports

President Donald Trump criticized Virginia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abigail Spanberger for supporting biological males competing in women’s sports and using girls’ bathrooms.

While taking questions from the press in the Oval Office on Friday after signing an executive order changing the Department of Defense to its original name, the Department of War, Trump criticized the Democrat Party for having “gone crazy.” Trump also noted that the Democrat Party used to be “for the working people,” while now the Republican Party is for the working people.

“The Republican Party’s taken in millions of people, and the Democrats have lost millions of people,” Trump said. “They’ve gone crazy. Honestly, I think they’re crazy. What’s happened to them, I don’t know. They suffer major Trump Derangement Syndrome — it’s turned out to be actually a disease, but its a disease of weak people and stupid people.”

Trump added that the Republican Party cuts taxes and creates “great policy,” while the Democrats policy is “so terrible,” adding that they “refuse to acknowledge” that women don’t want men playing in their sports.

“The Democrats want men to play in women’s sports,” Trump added. “I saw the great governor, we have a governor Youngkin — talking about it today, that the woman who’s running against our Republican candidate, who’s excellent, is like so much into the men being able to use women’s bathrooms. Okay, what’s that about? Men playing in women’s sports, wants open borders.”

Trump’s comments come as Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican gubernatorial candidate running against Spanberger, has highlighted how Spanberger is “all-in on boys in girls’ sports and men in women’s locker rooms.”

Earle-Sears responded to Trump’s comments by pointing out that Spanberger “supports girls sharing locker rooms with naked men and turning Virginia into a sanctuary for violent criminals.”

“We must defeat her radical insanity and protect our Commonwealth,” Earle-Sears wrote in a post on X.

Nick Minock, a reporter for ABC7 News, reported at the beginning on August that when he reached out to Spanberger’s campaign regarding whether Spanberger supports “policies that allow students the option to use bathrooms and locker rooms at K-12 schools based on students’ chosen gender identity,” and whether Spanberger supports biological males competing in girls’ sports, her “campaign did not answer those questions directly.”

“Abigail is a mom of three kids in Virginia public schools — the safety of Virginia’s kids is Abigail’s top priority, and she believes that parents have the right to make decisions about what is best for their children,” the campaign said in a statement.