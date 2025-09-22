Sacramento Man Re-Arrested by FBI After Allegedly Shooting up TV Station

A 64-year-old man who allegedly shot multiple rounds into an ABC affiliate’s building posted bond Saturday, was released, then re-arrested by the FBI.

ABC 7 noted that the ABC station was in San Francisco but the 64-year-old man was arrested in Sacramento. The shooting occurred Friday afternoon, when “At least three bullets hit the lobby window of the news station.”

NBC News reported that the man posted his $200,000 bond Saturday and was released. However, law enforcement then requested a “bail enhancement” to hold him until his Tuesday court date and he was subsequently re-arrested.

The man is identified as Anibal Hernandez Santana.

KCRA noted that the suspect’s re-arrest included “probable cause for violating federal statute 47 USC 333.”

KCRA’s Peyton Headlee posted on X, “Anibal Hernandez-Santana is back in custody and is now facing federal charges. The FBI arrested him Saturday for violating a statute that says no one can interfere with any communication of any station licensed by the U.S. Government.”

