Youth Football Coach Arrested for Pushing 7-Year-Old to the Ground

A youth football coach from Connecticut was arrested for shoving a 7-year-old child from an opposing team to the ground.

Daniel Fazio, an assistant coach from the New Milford Bulls, is accused of attacking a child from the Water-Oak Youth Football Team during a game on September 21, according to police.

The incident allegedly occurred during the game on the field, WFSB-TV reported.

“[We] do not condone the recent behavior displayed by our former assistant coach,” the New Milford Bulls said in a statement to the media. “The behavior of the individual is not representative of the sentiments, moral compass, or values of the entirety of the program.”

The 38-year-old coach was charged with second-degree breach of peace, disorderly conduct and risk of injury to a child.

Court records show he posted a $20,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 2.

