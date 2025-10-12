Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation Sunday night on the eve of the return of the remaining hostages to Israel, calling it “an evening of tears and joy,” while warning that the threat to Israel’s security “is not over.”

Speaking from Jerusalem, Netanyahu opened with a direct appeal to Israelis. “Citizens of Israel, my brothers and sisters,” he began, “this is an emotional evening, an evening of tears, an evening of joy. Because tomorrow, children will return to their border.”

He cast the moment as one of profound national meaning — “a moment that blends sorrow over the release of murderers — and joy over the return of hostages” — and stressed that while “some did not believe [it] would happen… our fighters believed… many among the people believed… and I believed.”

The Israeli premier called for unity despite political divisions. “I know there are many disagreements among us,” he said. “But on this day, and I hope also in the period ahead, we have every reason to put them aside. Because through joint efforts we achieved enormous victories — victories that astonished the entire world. And I want to say: Everywhere we fought — we won.”

He then warned that Israel’s mission is unfinished. “In the same breath, I must tell you: The campaign is not over,” he said. “There are still very great security challenges ahead of us. Some of our enemies are trying to rebuild themselves to attack us again. And as we say — ‘We’re on it,’” he added.

Netanyahu pointed to gains that he said have opened new avenues. “There are also great opportunities that we have never known before — precisely because of the victories we brought,” he said. “I am convinced that through joint efforts we will overcome the challenges and realize the opportunities.”

He spoke of meetings with hostage families that shaped his decisions. “During the war, my wife and I met many times with the families of the abductees. We saw their pain, their yearning, their tears,” he recounted. “These meetings were with me in every decision I made during the war. We embraced the families, and I promised them: ‘I will not rest until I bring your loved ones back.’”

Netanyahu then saluted the country’s resilience — among the troops and the public. “I wish to thank the IDF soldiers and commanders, the security forces, the bereaved families who lost what is most dear to them, our heroic wounded who carry their pain in body and soul, and I wish to thank you, citizens of Israel,” he said. “You who stood strong, day after day, with love for our country and faith in the justice of our path.”

Closing his remarks, the prime minister looked ahead. “Tomorrow is the beginning of a new path,” he said. “A path of building, a path of healing, and I hope — a path of uniting hearts. Together we will continue to strengthen our country. Together we will continue to win, and with God’s help, together we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”

The address comes as Israel implements its ceasefire agreement with Hamas and prepares for the hostage handover — the culmination of a dual track of military pressure and diplomacy that Netanyahu has argued vindicated his approach over years of war.

Earlier Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announced Operation “Returning Home,” saying the IDF had redeployed to ceasefire lines “at full readiness” and was prepared to strike “any enemy who dares to raise its head.” He praised a “generation of victory,” honored 915 fallen soldiers, and said Israel remains engaged in a multi-front campaign with further challenges ahead.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the Knesset Monday morning, meet with hostage families, and then travel to Sharm el-Sheikh for a Middle East peace ceremony “on the heels of the historic peace agreement he brokered between Israel and Hamas.” Under the Trump-brokered deal, Hamas will release all remaining hostages — living and deceased — in exchange for a large-scale prisoner release.