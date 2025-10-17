The Trump administration’s White House joined the overwhelmingly leftist social media platform known as Bluesky, trolling users with a video that contained the administration’s “greatest hits.”

In the video shared by the White House account on Bluesky, President Donald Trump can be heard saying, “My fellow Americans, our movement is far from over, in fact, our fight has only just begun.” Clips such as a portrait of former President Joe Biden’s autopen signature that is hung in the White House, and a meme of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) wearing a sombrero during a press conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), were included in the video.

“What’s up, Bluesky?” the White House said in their post. “We thought you might’ve missed some of our greatest hits, so we put this together for you. Can’t wait to spend more quality time together!”

The Department of War also joined Bluesky, highlighting how the “most powerful military in the world” was now on the social media platform.

“THE MOST POWERFUL MILITARY IN THE WORLD IS NOW ON BLUESKY,” the Department of War wrote in their post. “Hey @schumer.senate.gov — maybe it’s time you thank PRESIDENT TRUMP and SECRETARY OF WAR PETE HEGSETH for making sure EVERY military kid still has health care during your Democrat Shutdown.”

The Department of State was also among the Trump administration agencies to join the social media platform.

“Hello, Bluesky!” the Department of State wrote in their post. “We heard this is a great place to have an open and honest dialogue, so we’re here to talk about how the Democrat shutdown is undermining our country on the world stage.”

Breitbart News has reported that Bluesky, which was founded by Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter (now X), “was initially introduced as an invitation-only prototype with the intention of closely managing its growth.”