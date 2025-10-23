Gavin Newsom Urges Californians to ‘Remain Peaceful’ as Feds Arrive in San Francisco

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) told residents to “remain peaceful” as President Donald Trump sends hundreds of federal law enforcement officials to San Francisco to assist with immigration and other issues.

Newsom, who has ramped up his incendiary rhetoric against the Trump administration even in the wake of the assassination last month of Charlie Kirk, told constituents to avoid responding to Trump with violence.

Newsom targeted Trump aide Stephen Miller, a Californian who is a staunch opponent of illegal immigration.

In a separate posting, Newsom blamed Trump for creating “conditions for anxiety” as a pretext for “sending in the [National] Guard.” He said that Trump’s tactics were “right out of the dictator’s handbook.” Again, he did so without apparent concern that he was stoking that violence by calling Trump a “dictator,” especially after Trump survived two assassination attempts, including one in which he was shot in the head, last year.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has also rejected Trump’s help with law enforcement, though a study by the city revealed this week that the city’s streets are becoming dirtier, despite the newly-installed mayor’s reforms.

Newsom and his party have lost several court challenges to Trump’s power to send the National Guard to cities where rioters have targeted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and federal institutions.

Democrat megadonor Marc Benioff, the CEO of San Francisco-based Salesforce, backed Trump’s suggestion of sending in the National Guard before coming under criticism from fellow Democrats and then recanting.

