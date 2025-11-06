GOP Lawmaker Proposes ‘MAMDANI Act’ to Block Federal Funds to NYC after Election of Socialist Mayor

A House Republican lawmaker is set to propose a bill that would block federal funds to New York City for as long as democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani is mayor.

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) is spearheading the “Moving American Money Distant from Anti-National Interests Act,” or the “MAMDANI Act,” Fox News first reported.

The bill is two pages and states that “notwithstanding any other provision of law, during any period in which Zohran Mamdani is mayor of New York… any unobligated Federal funds available” for the city “are hereby rescinded” and that “no Federal funds may be obligated or expended for any purpose to New York, New York.”

The bill is expected to be introduced on Friday, according to the report.

Socialist Muslim Mamdani, 34, won the New York City mayoral race on Tuesday, beating former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an Independent, and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.

President Donald Trump similarly said he would consider cutting federal funding to New York City if Mamdani won the race.

“If Communist Candidate Zohran Mamdani wins the Election for Mayor of New York City, it is highly unlikely that I will be contributing Federal Funds, other than the very minimum as required, to my beloved first home, because of the fact that, as a Communist, this once great City has ZERO chance of success, or even survival! It can only get worse with a Communist at the helm, and I don’t want to send, as President, good money after bad,” Trump said on Truth Social on Tuesday.

Per the Fox News report, Carter’s bill is not likely to be taken up in the House, but it symbolizes the GOP’s strategy of positioning Mamdani as the new leader of the Democrat Party and tying Democrats around the country to his extreme agenda.

Carter, who is running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, told the outlet taxpayer dollars from his state “should not be wasted on programs that will bankrupt the financial capital of the world.”

“If New Yorkers want communism, we should let them have their wish and not artificially prop them up with our successful capitalist system,” Carter said. “Any New Yorker with common sense is welcome to move to the great, FREE state of Georgia.”

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.