A group financially linked to George and Alex Soros’s Open Society Foundations is behind a class action lawsuit brought by illegal aliens who are suing President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for fining them after they have failed to self-deport from the United States.

On Thursday, a pair of illegal alien women, joined by the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, filed a lawsuit in an attempt to have a federal judge block DHS from sending them hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines for their failure to self-deport.

The Immigrant Legal Resource Center rakes in millions annually from Soros’s Open Society Foundations — including securing a $3.9 million grant in 2022. Likewise, in 2021, the group scored nearly a million in grant funding from the Open Society Foundations.

Both illegal alien women suing the Trump administration and represented by the Immigrant Legal Resource Center have been ordered deported by a federal immigration judge, yet remain in the U.S.

The lawsuit details:

Plaintiff Maria L. is a resident of eastern Massachusetts. She is subject to a final order of removal and remains present in the United States to pursue humanitarian immigration relief that would allow her to adjust her status and become a lawful permanent resident (i.e., receive a green card). Defendants charged her hundreds of thousands of dollars in civil penalties under Section 1324d. [Emphasis added] Plaintiff Nancy M. is a resident of southern Florida. She is subject to a final order of removal. Ms. M. is present in the United States with the permission of ICE under an order of supervision requiring annual check-ins, and she has complied with that order since it was put in place. She remains present in the United States to pursue family-based immigration relief that would allow her to become a lawful permanent resident. Defendants charged her roughly $1.8 million dollars in civil penalties under Section 1324d. [Emphasis added]

The illegal aliens, along with lawyers for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, claim that the fines imposed by DHS on illegal aliens are unlawful.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported last month, DHS has issued more than 31,600 fine notices to illegal aliens, totaling more than $9.6 billion.

“Our message is clear: If you’re in the country illegally, leave now or face the consequences,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said of the fines.

The lawsuit is Maria L. v. Noem, No. 1:25-cv-13471 in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.