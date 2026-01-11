A German official on Sunday said international law applies to every nation, his statement coming as U.S. President Donald Trump eyes Greenland in an effort to protect America from its adversaries.

Reuters on Sunday referenced a comment from Germany’s finance minister regarding the issue pertaining to Greenland, which is under the jurisdiction of the Kingdom of Denmark.

“The principles of international law apply to everyone, including the United States,” German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil said on Sunday, in reference to President Donald Trump’s threats to seize Greenland,” the outlet continued: “It is solely up to Denmark and Greenland to decide about Greenland’s future. Territorial sovereignty and integrity must be respected,” Klingbeil said ahead of his departure to Washington for a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven advanced economies. …

“We increase security in the Arctic together as NATO allies, not in opposition to one another,” Klingbeil said.

According to Breitbart News, officials in Paris and Berlin have reportedly been coordinating to respond to Trump regarding the prospect of the U.S. acquiring Greenland.

The news comes after the U.S. military overthrew socialist dictator Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela “in what the White House has described as a demonstration of the Monroe Doctrine, which asserts that America has hegemonic control over the Western Hemisphere and it is therefore within its rights to take action against any foreign incursion into its sphere of influence.”

President Trump recently asserted the U.S. will take action when it comes to Greenland, and explained if they did not, Russia or China would move in, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“Right now, we are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not, because if we don’t do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we’re not going to have Russia or China as a neighbor. I would like to make a deal the easy way, but if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” Trump stated.

In response to Trump, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen and several other party leaders said, “We don’t want to be Americans, we don’t want to be Danes, we want to be Greenlanders,” per the Associated Press (AP).