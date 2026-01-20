Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking the public’s help in locating a pair of fugitive illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes, including child rape, in Minnesota.

ICE officials are pleading for help from the public in finding Kongmeng Vang and Lue Moua, both illegal aliens from Laos, who are believed to be in the sanctuary city of St. Paul, Minnesota.

“ICE is calling on the public to report any sightings of these two sexual predators to the ICE tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or visiting www.ice.gov,” a press release issued on Tuesday states.

According to ICE officials, Vang is wanted for sexual assault, gang activity, and assault, and was ordered deported from the United States by a federal immigration judge in 2016.

Moua, ICE officials said, is wanted for sexual assault of a minor, rape, kidnapping, and domestic abuse. Like Vang, Moua was ordered deported from the U.S. by a federal immigration judge in 2012.

“These two violent illegal alien sexual offenders are at large in St. Paul,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“We are asking the public to provide any information leading to the arrests of these two heinous sexual predators,” McLaughlin said. “Any tips or sightings can be reported to 1-866-DHS-2-ICE. These monsters are the exact type of criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting in Minnesota. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will never return.”

