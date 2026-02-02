Former Senate candidate and former congressman Colin Allred endorsed Rep. Jasmine Crockett in the 2026 Texas Democratic Senate primary, criticizing her opponent, Texas State Rep. James Talarico, over a comment he viewed as racially disparaging. Allred exited the race in December, the same day Crockett filed to run.

In the video, Allred claimed that James Talarico “had the temerity and the audacity to say to a black woman that he had signed up to run against a mediocre black man, meaning me, not a formidable, intelligent black woman, meaning Jasmine Crockett.” He continued, “Let me just give you some free advice, James, if you want to compliment black women, just do it. Just do it. Don’t do it while also tearing down a black man.”

Allred’s remarks took direct aim at Talarico’s rhetoric and perceived political ambition. “Maybe you use the word ‘mediocre’ because there’s something creeping into your mind about yourself,” Allred remarked in the video. “Because I know you’re not talking about somebody who’s been better at three things than you’ve ever been at one. You are not saving religion for the Democratic Party over the left. We already had Sen. Rev. Dr. Raphael Warnock for that; we don’t need you. You’re not saying anything unique. You’re just saying it, looking like you do.”

He continued with a broader message addressed to young black men: “You’re going to feel like you have to be twice as good, jump twice as high, and talk twice as well. But you don’t have to. You can walk out there with your shoulders back and your head held up high, knowing who you are and the value that you bring. Understand that this comes with the territory — there are going to be folks like this. And when we see them, we should say, ‘Thank you. Thank you for taking off the mask. Thank you for telling us who you really are and what you really think.’”

In closing, Allred urged Democratic voters to back Crockett: “Go vote for Jasmine Crockett. This man should not be our nominee for United States Senate. I wasn’t going to get involved in this race, but listen, don’t come for me unless I send for you. Keep my name out of your mouth while you’re at it.”

The endorsement comes after Allred stepped out of the Senate race on December 8, 2025, explaining that a divisive Democratic primary could hurt the party and announcing a new bid for a congressional seat in Texas’s newly redrawn 33rd District. That same day, Crockett filed her paperwork to run for the Senate, officially launching her campaign for Republican Sen. John Cornyn’s seat. Crockett had said she was “closer to yes than I am no” just days before the filing deadline, citing polling strength and support among black and Latino voters as reasons she believed she could win the general election.

Crockett’s opponent, Talarico, a former public school teacher and policy advocate, drew attention in 2021 when he stated during a public education hearing that “modern science” recognizes “six” sexes. Talarico was also among Texas Democrats who left the state in protest of Republican-led election reform efforts, a move that received praise from then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

A December survey by Texas Southern University showed Crockett leading Talarico 51 to 43 percent among likely Democratic primary voters, with strong support from black voters and women.