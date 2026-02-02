Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is seeking custody of an illegal alien who originally arrived in the United States through the Diversity Visa Lottery program and is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in her own bed in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mena Mohsen Farez Nmn Awad, an illegal alien from Egypt, was arrested in Louisville and extradited to Nashville, Tennessee, to face charges of child rape that allegedly occurred on New Year’s Eve last year.

According to police, Awad broke into the 16-year-old victim’s home in Nashville and sexually assaulted her as she was asleep in her bed, lying near her nephew. When the victim woke up, police say that Awad, who allegedly had a gun in his waistband, raped her.

Awad then fled the scene. Authorities arrested him on January 16 in Louisville.

ICE agents have since lodged a detainer against Awad, seeking custody of him so that he is not released back into American communities should he get released from jail.

“Horrendous immigration policies allowed this monster into our country and made victims of children and families,” the Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“This child rapist was allowed into our country by the Diversity Lottery program,” McLaughlin said. “Secretary Noem paused the diversity lottery to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous program. ICE lodged an arrest detainer to ensure he is not released onto our streets to victimize more children.”

Awad first arrived in the United States in 2017 thanks to the federal government’s Diversity Visa Lottery, which randomly rewards visas to about 55,000 foreign nationals each year to diversify the nation’s demographics.

Awad’s rap sheet includes arrests for domestic violence, intimidation, possession of a weapon, vehicle theft, and violation of a court order.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.