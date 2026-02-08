California Gov. Gavin Newsom may not be aware that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery” as he once again replicated President Donald Trump’s social media style while declaring Super Bowl Sunday “Bad Bunny Day.”

The proclamation came Saturday ahead of the controversial Puerto Rican rap artist’s halftime performance in the NFL championship game being held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Posting on X in all caps, the governor wrote from his press office account:

He continued in the post, “That is why I am declaring tomorrow in California as ‘Bad Bunny Day,’ when Bad Bunny performs at the big game in the Golden State with his soothing, beautiful voice, and his very nice looks.”

But as an ABC affiliate in Los Angeles described it, the feel of the post replicates the writing style made famous by Donald Trump on X and Truth Social.

“Newsom has been imitating the president’s social media writing style in the past few months, including his post about Bad Bunny,” the outlet pointed out Sunday.

“Gavin Newsom has decided, ‘Somebody said something brash and reckless. I’m going to say the same thing,'” Karen North, a professor of digital social media at USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism told the outlet when the governor began imitating Trump last year.

The use of all caps, certain phrases, and personal praise is classic Donald J. Trump — a social media style the real estate developer first perfected on Twitter (now X) as far back as the 2016 presidential campaign.

The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will take to the gridiron in Super Bowl LX on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific time.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is reportedly one of the most-streamed artists on the globe. Last week, he won album of the year at the 2026 Grammy awards and was one of several artists that used the event to speak out against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns on criminal illegal aliens.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say: ICE out,” Bad Bunny said to a standing ovation with roaring applause while accepting the award for Best Música Urbana Album. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans, and we are Americans.”

President Trump told the New York Post last month in an Oval Office interview that he was not pleased with the choices of Bad Bunny and the band Green Day for the halftime show.

“I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible,” Trump said.

Trump told the Post he would not attend the game, not because of the halftime show but because his attendance would take up too much of his time with a long flight to San Francisco from the east coast.

On Friday in San Francisco, Governor Newsom was seen attending an invite-only, corporate-sponsored concert that featured Green Day, where singer Billie Joe Armstrong blasted ICE.

As Breitbart News reported Friday, Bad Bunny is so disliked now in MAGA circles that a majority of Florida Republicans say they will not be watching the woke rapper’s halftime show, according to a recent poll.

Turning Point USA is hosting and streaming an alternative halftime show it has named “The All-American Halftime Show,” with Kid Rock set to headline.

Bad Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, which makes him a U.S. citizen. Puerto Rico has been a U.S. territory for nearly 130 years.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.