Trump Touts Economy, Border, and Crime Wins in Presidents’ Day Message to America

President Donald Trump touted his administration’s successes in his Presidents’ Day message on Monday.

Trump took to Truth Social in the afternoon to wish Americans a happy Presidents’ Day, highlighting military and economic wins as well as successes at the border and on crime.

“Happy President’s Day! Prices and Inflation are Way Down. The Stock Market, and your 401k’s, are Way Up. Our Military is Strong and Powerful, Our Law Enforcement is GREAT, and Our Border is 100% Secure,” the president wrote.

“Murders (YEAR 1900!) and Crime are at RECORD LOWS, and Our Country is Bigger, Better, and Stronger than EVER BEFORE!!! Working Hard — ENJOY YOUR DAY!” he added.

On the economic front, Trump has kept inflation low while wages have grown, giving Americans more buying power. January’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, released Friday, showed that inflation has climbed just 2.4 percent since January 2025 and that core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose 2.5 percent year over year.

According to the White House, in Trump’s first full year back in office, real wages rose by almost $1,400 for private-sector workers, following inflation under the Biden administration at levels unseen since the Carter administration. The runaway inflation under Biden stripped Americans of their buying power, with Trump noting in December that real wages plunged $3,000 in the Biden years.

Moreover, the Dow Jones Industrial eclipsed the 50,000 mark for the first time earlier this month, with markets repeatedly breaking records since Trump returned to office.

The president has produced remarkable results in securing the southern border.

“Trump has overseen the lowest level of illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border in more than 50 years,” Breitbart News’s John Binder reported in early February, citing data from Pew Research.

As Binder noted:

In Fiscal Year 2025, which includes almost four months of the end of the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) apprehended fewer than 238,000 illegal aliens at the southern border. Compare those apprehensions to Fiscal Year 2024, President Joe Biden’s last full fiscal year in office, when more than 1.5 million illegal aliens were apprehended at the border, as well as Fiscal Year 2023 with more than two million apprehended and Fiscal Year 2022 reaching over 2.2 million. “The 2025 total was the lowest in any fiscal year since 1970, according to historical data from the Border Patrol,” the Pew Research Center finds.

Crime has dwindled substantially under Trump. During a February 5 press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt touted a study from the Council on Criminal Justice showing that the murder rate in major U.S. cities has hit its lowest level in at least 126 years. She noted it “marks the largest single-year drop in murders in recorded history.”

“This dramatic decline is what happens when a president secures the border, fully mobilizes federal law enforcement to arrest violent criminals, and aggressively deports the worst of the worst illegal aliens from our country,” she said.