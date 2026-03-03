Report: California Democrat Whose Husband Works for Weapons Builder Wants to ‘Defund the Pentagon’

A Democrat running for office in California has reportedly called to defund the Pentagon, but her husband works for a company that built missiles the United States is believed to have used during the recent strikes on the Islamic regime in Iran.

Fatima Iqbal-Zubair is a candidate for the state’s 65th Assembly District and her husband, Fazlul Zubair, is an engineer manager for Raytheon, the New York Post reported Monday.

The United States and Israel launched a joint military operation targeting Iran on Saturday in part to ensure the regime will never have the capability to threaten the world with nuclear weapons, according to Breitbart News. President Donald Trump also confirmed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was dead.

The Post article continued:

The California Post asked Iqbal-Zubair to respond to the contradiction between her policy positions and her husband’s employment to Raytheon, which rebranded to the RTX Corporation in 2023.