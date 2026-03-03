Report: California Democrat Whose Husband Works for Weapons Builder Wants to ‘Defund the Pentagon’

A Democrat running for office in California has reportedly called to defund the Pentagon, but her husband works for a company that built missiles the United States is believed to have used during the recent strikes on the Islamic regime in Iran.
Fatima Iqbal-Zubair is a candidate for the state’s 65th Assembly District and her husband, Fazlul Zubair, is an engineer manager for Raytheon, the New York Post reported Monday.
The United States and Israel launched a joint military operation targeting Iran on Saturday in part to ensure the regime will never have the capability to threaten the world with nuclear weapons, according to Breitbart News. President Donald Trump also confirmed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was dead.
The Post article continued:
The California Post asked Iqbal-Zubair to respond to the contradiction between her policy positions and her husband’s employment to Raytheon, which rebranded to the RTX Corporation in 2023.
“I have no comment,” she told The Post.
Screenshots from a since deleted X account from 2022 show Iqbal-Zubair allegedly tweeted to “demilitarized our entire world & defund the Pentagon.”
In February 2025, the New Arab reported Iqbal-Zubair is a Muslim immigrant who believes Democrats lost in 2024 because they are out of touch with everyday voters.
“I launched my race because frankly I’m disappointed by how the Democrats messaged in the last election. They didn’t campaign to the working class. They wavered on Palestine,” she told the outlet.
The article featured a photo of Iqbal-Zubair with leftist “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who on Saturday claimed President Trump was “dragging this nation into an illegal and unjustified war with Iran without congressional authorization, without a clear objective, and without any imminent threat to the United States.”
Iqbal-Zubair on Saturday reposted a video of Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) saying, “Trump has launched an illegal regime change war in Iran with American lives at risk.”
The Post article noted Iqbal-Zubair also supports so-called “climate change” initiatives.
