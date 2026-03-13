A previously deported illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in the sanctuary state of New Jersey. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials say he could be released from jail thanks to the state’s sanctuary policy.

“This pedophile should never have been in our country and able to prey on children in the first place,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

Gerardo Garcia Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested this week in Ocean County, New Jersey, on charges of sexual assault of a victim between 13 and 15 years old, criminal sexual contact, and sexual assault by force or coercion.

Gonzalez first crossed the United States-Mexico border in 2001 and was returned to his native Mexico. Sometime after, at an unknown date and location, Gonzalez crossed the border again, a felony under federal law.

“We are calling on New Jersey sanctuary politicians to not release this predator charged with sexually assaulting a child from jail into New Jersey neighborhoods,” Bis said. “This is the exact reason we need sanctuary jurisdictions to work with us. No one should want this sicko to be on our streets.”

In February, New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill (D) signed an executive order to ban ICE agents from using state property for their enforcement efforts.

Likewise, the order allows illegal aliens to report the date and locations of ICE arrests to the attorney general’s office, which can then be accessed through a publicly available portal.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.