CNN Poll: Trump’s Ratings on the Economy Hit Record Low

A CNN poll released on Wednesday that Americans’ approval of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy has hit a record low.

A CNN survey conducted by SSRS found that Americans’ approval of Trump’s handling of the economy has hit 31 percent, signaling a growing negative sentiment over an issue most Americans believe is the most important issue ahead of the pivotal 2026 midterm elections.

About two-thirds of Americans believe that Trump’s policies have made the economy worse, which is up ten percent from January. Only Twenty-seven percent back Trump’s efforts to combat inflation, which is down from 44 percent one year ago.

Even Republicans have soured on Trump’s performance, with the percentage of Republicans who approve of his job performance dropping from 52 to 42 percent.

The CNN survey found that the 65 percent who say that Trump’s policies have made the economy worse is the highest of his presidency, which is higher than the share who said the same about President Joe Biden’s policies during any point during his time in the Oval Office.

Roughly three-quarters of Americans say that the economy is in poor state, with the percentage of those that say the economy is in “very poor” shape up 12 percent. Three-in-five Americans say that they expect the economy to be in a bad condition in one year from now, which is also the highest share of Trump’s time as president.

Many of those who were polled said that they plan on driving less to compensate for higher gas prices after Trump started the war against Iran.

One Republican said when asked about the most important issue facing the country, “Prices! Everything is so expensive. Makes it very difficult to do anything other than work and go home. Trips to the grocery store are ridiculous! Between gas and grocery prices, we are poor!”