Watch Live: Minnesota Officials Testify on Fraud

A Minnesota official who blew the whistle on fraud in the state’s entitlement programs testifies before the Senate on Wednesday, May 20.
Faye Bernstein, a compliance specialist in the Minnesota Department of Human Services, says she was retaliated against after bringing up suspected fraud in the state’s entitlement programs.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced in January he would not run for re-election after massive fraud was exposed in his state.
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