Muslim Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani Links Words of Jesus to Universal Childcare

Muslim socialist Mayor of New York City Zohran Mamdani is linking the words of Jesus to universal childcare.

Mamdani made the bizarre comparison while speaking at the Bronx’s Fordham Manor Church on Sunday.

“You take your responsibility towards the young people of the Bronx incredibly seriously. We see that in everything that you do. We see that fulfilled, whether it be your children’s church program that you run every Sunday during services to the outreach that you do in places where children actually gather, whether we’re speaking of Kingsbridge Park, P.S. 86 other schools around the neighborhood,” the socialist mayor said before pointing to Matthew 19:14 where Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of heaven.”

“These words speak both to the spirit of welcome that defines Christ’s teachings, and to the belief that we hold, which is that children should be treated as worthy members of our communities, as deserving of the same respect and dignity as any adult,” he said, offering his interpretation of the scripture by pointing to his push for universal childcare, ignoring the entire concept of having childlike faith, which is central to the scripture.

Rather, Mamdani said parents told him the rising costs of the city were becoming “unbearable,” including the cost of childcare.

“The news of a child, what should otherwise be the happiest moment in someone’s life, now felt bittersweet because they didn’t know where they would be able to find $20,000 per year to pay for that childcare,” Mamdani said. “For too long, lives of dignity have been out of reach for the littlest children and their families across our city. I am here today to say, ‘No longer.'”

“It is not enough to simply call for universal childcare. We now have to deliver universal childcare, and so on day eight of our administration, a little over a week into office, in partnership with Governor Hochul, we announced $1.2 billion to put our city on a path to universal childcare,” he said, attempting to tie this scripture — pointing to the humility and dependence of children and showcasing how God’s children should be toward Him — to free childcare across the board.

“This is a top priority for us, and it’s not just a top priority for the working parents and the longtime New Yorkers who want to raise their children in the city that they love. It’s also a top priority for the child care workers,” he said, touting plans to offer “free” childcare for two-year-olds.

“We are so excited to share the news that for the first time in New York City history, we are going to deliver free childcare for two-year-olds across our city,” Mamdani proudly announced.

WATCH:

Mamdani has long touted the blue state’s role in childrearing, even recruiting controversial YouTuber Ms. Rachel to push his socialist agenda: