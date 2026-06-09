Election Night Livewire *** Maine’s Graham Platner, South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham Aim to Secure Nominations

Voters in several states are casting ballots on Tuesday to determine their Republican and Democrat nominees in several key races, but two big races with almost certain outcomes in each state are the ones likeliest to steal the show this week.

South Carolina’s longtime Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham aims to secure the GOP nomination for yet another term, while Maine Democrat Graham Platner aims to win his party’s nomination for the right to face Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in November despite a series of scandals plaguing him in recent weeks.

Both men are likely to walk away with their respective nominations despite earlier questions in each campaign as to whether or not they would, and in the case of South Carolina a win by Graham on Tuesday almost certainly locks up the state for the GOP for November — though he will likely face Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews in November. In the case of Platner in Maine, him winning his party’s nomination easily could send shudders down the spines of Democrats who were hoping for a drama-free shot at finally taking down Collins — no easy opponent for Democrats as the longtime GOP senator regularly significantly outperforms her polling data.

While these two races take the spotlight on Tuesday, other races in Maine and South Carolina — and in North Dakota and Nevada — could determine key indicators ahead of November’s general midterm election. Follow along here on Breitbart News for live breaking news and analysis as results roll in from across the nation.

UPDATE 8:03 p.m. ET:

Polls are closing now in Maine.

In South Carolina, 18 percent are now reporting and Graham is still leading big time with 61.3 percent to Lynch’s 24.7 percent.

The GOP governor primary in South Carolina is much, much closer with Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette at 27.8 percent to Attorney General Alan Wilson’s 25.7 percent. Reps. Ralph Norman (R-SC) and Nancy Mace (R-SC) are actually way down in fourth and fifth place in the crowded field.

UPDATE 7:46 p.m. ET:

Now, 8 percent is reporting in South Carolina and Graham has expanded his lead somewhat, with 63.1 percent to Lynch’s 23.9 percent. If Graham wins by this amount, it will be yet another testament to the strength of President Donald Trump’s endorsement–and a remarkable turnaround for Graham who was lagging somewhat earlier in the race a few months ago. It looks like Graham is doing much, much better than other GOP incumbent senators like Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) who lost their primary elections earlier this spring.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m. ET:

With 2 percent reporting now in South Carolina’s GOP senate primary, Graham leads his GOP primary challenger Mark Lynch significantly. Graham is at 61.5 percent and Lynch is down at 26.9 percent. It’s still early but if this is a sign of things to come this will be one of Graham’s best performances in his last several primary elections.