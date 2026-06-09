James Talarico, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in Texas, believes the southern border should serve as a “front porch” with a “giant welcome mat,” as Citizens for Sanity demonstrate in an ad first obtained by Breitbart News.

The conservative nonprofit organization released an ad showcasing the reality of what Talarico has advocated for on the southern border — a severe contrast from what Texans actually want. The ad shows Talarico sweeping the dirt in front of the southern border and laying out a welcome mat reading, “EVERYBODY IS WELCOME.”

“Now we’re ready!” the depiction of Talarico states, prompting cheers and applause from what appears to be a cluster of tattooed Mexican cartel members, holding up their guns.

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The ad is hardly an exaggeration, derived from Talarico’s own remarks during an appearance on Politico’s “The Conversation.”

“We should treat our southern border like our front porch,” Talarico said. “We should have a giant welcome mat out front, and we should have a lock on the door.”

“Those two things are not mutually exclusive. You have a right to know who’s coming into your house, and you should be welcoming the stranger into your home and providing that hospitality,” he continued.

When asked if Democrats have put forth that kind of policy, he admitted his party has utterly failed.

“Clearly not well enough, because we lost the last election partly because of the issue of immigration,” Talarico admitted. “So, no, I think the Democratic Party has got to validate the desire for public safety.”

Talarico added that he believes his party should be the “party of public safety on immigration, on crime, on any of these issues, because Democrats are the ones trying to make government work for people.”

His remarks are ironic, given that Americans experienced rampant illegal immigration under the leadership — or lack thereof — of the Biden administration and the horrific crimes committed against Americans thanks to the Biden administration’s open border policies.

As Breitbart News reported, in only two years of his one-term presidency, President Joe Biden’s border policies “helped welcome more than a million illegal aliens to the nation’s electoral swing states and, additionally, some 450,000 illegal aliens to Texas” alone:

While the Pew Research Center estimates that the illegal alien population hit a record in 2023 under Biden, at more than 14 million, scholarly estimates from years prior suggest that the illegal alien population today is well above 22 million.

Talarico has referred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a “secret police force” and has pointed to his past experience as a public-school teacher, describing illegal alien students as his “most patriotic students.”