President Donald Trump’s economy is working for the American people, several individuals explained, calling into Breitbart News Daily on Monday relaying their tremendous success stories, as “floodgates opened” economically when Trump took over.

One woman named Nancy called into the show to talk about how President Trump’s economic policies have positively impacted her husband’s job. He works in manufacturing in a factory making garage doors.

“Which means, like, if people are building houses, if companies are building businesses, they have more business. The more business that’s being built, the more busy the company is,” she said, explaining that there were many years during the Biden administration where her husband worked “maybe one Saturday the whole year, because they have some Saturdays that are mandatory Saturday, or Saturdays, if there’s work, you have to work that Saturday.”

“And so there were years where he would work zero or maybe two Saturdays in the whole year. Last year there was one, I think it was one Saturday that he didn’t work,” she said, showcasing the massive contrast.

“So he worked every other Saturday the whole year, and this year it’s been every Saturday so far,” she said, adding, “Business is booming.”

“That’s the perfect story I’m looking for,” Slater said before moving to Byron, 39, from New Mexico. He said he has been in the oil field for 20 years, “straight out of high school.”

“Under Trump, especially his second term, I get job offerings daily, you know, and we’re talking, you know, really good six figure right out the gate offerings,” he revealed. “I’ve never seen anything like it before.”

It is wide-ranging work, from “drilling to mechanic work,” he explained.

“I have people asking me, what you know, if I’m interested in, like, electrical positions on drilling on flow back production, just anything for people that’s been in the oil field with experience. I mean, they’re just grabbing us up as fast as they can,” he said. “We’re drilling. … We’re flowing, you know. I’m in New Mexico right now, and you know, things are booming over there.”

Another man, Mike in New York, spoke about how he has a family-owned truck company, where they repair truck suspension. His father started the business in the 1970s. He revealed that they almost had to close the business during the Biden years, as they almost went bankrupt, because no one was spending money. However, when President Trump took back over, work “started picking up, and now it’s booming.”

“So when trucks are breaking down and we’re fixing trucks, that means construction’s happening, goods are moving, roads being built, things are happening, and it just shows you how different it is,” he said.

John from New Jersey told host Mike Slater that he bases the economy on his 27 year commute.

“The longer it takes me to get to work, the stronger the economy, and I’m consistently over an hour now,” he said, explaining that he used to say that six and a half percent unemployment is usually what makes his commute “almost palatable.”

Adam from Connecticut told the audience how he works for a factory making machines, connecting it to the signage of the “big, beautiful bill.”

“When the big beautiful bill came out, it allowed the companies to write off first million dollars of every new machine purchase in the first year they ordered it, so at the end of the year companies are sitting there and they’re trying to make the difficult decision, do I pay Uncle Sam a million dollars or do I get a new machine for free,” he said, revealing, “Our business has doubled overnight.”

“The hiring has been unlike anything I’ve ever seen, and what’s really cool is each one of these machines you got to think of as like a mini factory, each machine is going to create four or five jobs, and those are in perpetuity, because these machines last about 40. 50, years. So, like, you know, we’re just on the front end of, like, something pretty impressive to see,” he added, noting that “orders are just through the roof.”

Another caller, Jim from Wisconsin, explained how he works in metal fabrication, mainly in Wisconsin, remarking on how manufacturing is booming.

“I’m working 55 to 60 hours a week. We cannot keep up. It is just insane how manufacturing is just going right now,” he said, adding, “I can’t hire people fast enough.”

“During the Biden years, we were pretty slow. It was, there was, you know, jobs here and there, but it was just pick and choose. And now, I mean, it’s like floodgates opened.”

“I love booming, but for some reason the word floodgates to me is even more like bountiful floodgates of prosperity,” Slater said. “Maybe can the Trump team use that word, maybe for the midterm convention coming up. The floodgates of prosperity have opened.”

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