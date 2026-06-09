ICE’s Victims Office Receives Nearly 900 Calls from Angel Families in Last Year

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Victim Of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office has received nearly 900 calls from victims, Angel Families, or concerned citizens to seek help with cases where illegal aliens have victimized Americans.

The report, reviewed by Breitbart News, shows that almost 600 calls were made to VOICE by American victims of illegal aliens, while another 185 were made by the victims’ family members. Dozens more calls were made by concerned citizens, victims’ friends, an anonymous caller, or members of a non-governmental organization (NGO).

Most crimes detailed by callers involve assault, rape, or murder.

“President Trump has made it clear that justice for victims of illegal alien crime is a top priority,” Acting ICE Director David J. Venturella said in a statement.

“These reports show DHS is backing up that commitment with action — giving victims and their families a direct line to information, support, and accountability when it comes to criminal aliens in our custody,” Venturella said.

Most of the calls were made to get updates on a victim’s case. About a quarter of the calls were requesting victim services.

President Donald Trump reinstated the VOICE office last year to aid victims of illegal alien crime after former President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Chief Alejandro Mayorkas turned the office into a victims unit for illegal aliens.

“VOICE gives victims of illegal alien crime and their families a clear, direct point of contact with DHS,” Venturella said. “Whether they are trying to understand the status of an illegal alien, get updates on a case, or connect to support resources, our mission is simple: Victims will be heard, they will be informed, and they will not be left in the dark.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.