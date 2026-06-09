Sen. Lindsey Graham Wins South Carolina GOP Senate Primary Race

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) defeated his Republican opponent Mark Lynch in South Carolina’s Republican U.S. Senate primary race on Tuesday night.

Graham received 106,164 votes, or 59.3 percent of the vote with 35 percent of the vote in, while Lynch received 48,171 votes, or 26.9 percent of the vote, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Graham will face Democrat Annie Andrews in the general election after she defeated her opponents, Brandon P. Brown and Kyle Freeman, in the Democratic primary.

An InsiderAdvantage poll conducted between May 13-14 found that Graham received 56 percent of support from like Republican primary voters surveyed, while Lynch received 13 percent of support.

Graham’s win comes after President Donald Trump, on Thursday, gave Graham his “COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT.” Trump also thanked Graham for “putting up THE SAVE AMERICA Act” for a vote.

“This Tuesday, June 9th, all Republicans in South Carolina should vote for Lindsey Graham — HE HAS MY COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT, AND WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Prior to this, in April, Trump put his support behind Graham, and stated that Graham was “running against a LUNATIC named Mark Lynch, who supports” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

Graham’s win comes after a poll provided to Breitbart News in March, prior to it being released to the public, showed Lynch “surging” ahead of Graham.

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle reported at the time that “on an initial ballot, Graham is well under 50 percent down at just 41 percent while Lynch has moved up to 21 percent”:

On an initial ballot, Graham is well under 50 percent down at just 41 percent while Lynch has moved up to 21 percent. A third candidate, Paul Dans, is at 11 percent and 22 percent are unsure. “Lindsey Graham is in real trouble in this solidly pro-Trump primary,” the polling memo states. “When South Carolina Republican voters learn the candidates’ records, they shift sharply to conservative challenger Mark Lynch. With a large undecided pool and strong Trump alignment on border security and America First issues, Lynch is well-positioned to win the nomination and the seat.”

In a post on X on Tuesday, Graham encouraged South Carolina residents to vote for him so he and Trump “can keep delivering for South Carolina.”

“I’m proud to have President Trump’s complete & total endorsement,” Graham wrote in his post. “Make sure to get out and vote before 7:00 PM tonight, so President Trump & I can keep delivering for South Carolina!”