Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) is leading a group of Republicans to get specifics on the number of illegal aliens whom President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deported thus far from the United States.

In a letter, exclusively reviewed by Breitbart News, Roy joins Reps. Eric Burlison (R-MO), Eli Crane (R-AZ), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), and Mark Harris (R-NC) to ask DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin for exact totals on illegal aliens arrested and deported from the U.S.

“As Congress and the American people witness the Trump Administration’s historic efforts to restore border security and enforce our immigration laws after years of failed policies under the Biden Administration, a timely and comprehensive accounting of the Administration’s enforcement actions is essential,” Roy told Breitbart News.

In particular, Roy wants to know the number of illegal aliens arrested near the southern border who were subsequently deported, as well as those illegal aliens who were arrested within the interior of the U.S. and deported since Jan. 20, 2025.

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Roy also wants a breakdown from DHS on how many illegal aliens have been arrested in non-sanctuary jurisdictions and worksite stings versus those arrested at courthouses, jails, and residences. In addition, Roy is asking DHS to give the lawmakers a total number of arrests and deportations for each state.

“Detailed reporting on arrests, removals, and other immigration enforcement activities will help policymakers evaluate progress, identify opportunities for improvement, and support ongoing efforts to fulfill President Trump’s mandate to carry out the largest deportation operation in our nation’s history,” Roy said.

Recently, Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director David Venturella suggested that since Trump took office last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deported more than 900,000 illegal aliens from the U.S.

The figure, though, does not go into specifics. For instance, Congress is still unsure how many of those deportations have occurred within the interior of the U.S. compared to those occurring at the border.

Finally, Roy asks DHS to provide an estimate of how many illegal aliens are residing in American communities today. The last time the agency gave such an official estimate was nearly 20 years ago.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.