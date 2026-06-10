Watch Live: Donald Trump Signs ICE, Border Patrol Funding Bill into Law

President Donald Trump signs the Secure America Act into law at the White House on Wednesday, June 10.

The act provides Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) $70 billion in funding through the remainder of the second Trump administration.

Democrats forced a months-long shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) over attempts to block ICE and CBP from being funded, but Republicans successfully passed a separate funding measure while giving Democrats none of their demands.