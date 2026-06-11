Trump-endorsed Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) leads his closest primary opponent in the race for Florida governor by 46 points, according to a poll released on Thursday.

A survey from the Associated Industries of Florida (AIF) revealed that Donalds captured 54 percent in the four-way to race to replace term-limited Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

The poll, which was conducted between June 3 and June 7, found that after Donalds’s 54 percent, James Fishback has eight percent, Jay Collins has five percent and former Florida house Speaker Paul Renner has two percent.

Donalds reportedly has strong support from across many areas of Florida, including Fort Myers, West Palm Beach, Orlando, the Panhandle, and Tampa.

Jeremy Sheftel, the vice president of political operations for AIF, said in a statement, “Byron Donalds is dominating the Republican Primary race for Florida Governor.”

He added, “With a commanding $81 million war chest, an extensive campaign and field apparatus, and a complete and total endorsement from President Donald J. Trump, Donalds is in an extremely advantageous position to be Florida’s Republican nominee for Governor with early voting beginning in two short months.”

The newly released survey mirrors other Florida Republican primary polls.

An Emerson College survey found in April that Donalds has 46 percent support.

Ryan Smith, chief strategist for Donalds’s campaign, said, “Florida Republicans are rallying around Trump-endorsed Byron Donalds and his plan to make Florida more affordable. He’s the commonsense conservative who will hand failed liberal lobbyists and politicians David Jolly and Gwen Graham yet another defeat.”