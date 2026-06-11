Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) called conservative activist Scott Presler a “grifter” on Thursday after Presler said he approached the senator at an airport.

Presler initially wrote on X that he had a brief interaction with Cornyn at an airport, where he encouraged the Texas Republican to pass the SAVE America Act.

“Just had a conversation with Senator John Cornyn at the airport,” Presler posted. “I was very gracious & asked him to pass the SAVE America Act.”

Cornyn later reposted Presler’s post and responded with a single word: “Grifter.”

Presler fired back in a lengthy response, saying the encounter was cordial and arguing that Republican lawmakers should do more to advance election integrity legislation.

“Dear Senator Cornyn, I approached you respectfully at the airport, extending my hand & introducing myself,” Presler wrote. “We were at the ticket gate with literally dozens of witnesses — passengers inches away.”

Presler said he remained professional throughout the exchange and focused his comments on the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections.

“While I respect that you say you want to ensure wins this November, I speak for millions when I say that voters will be more likely to vote upon the passage of the SAVE America Act,” Presler wrote.

He argued that voters are concerned about election administration issues and cited recent Republican losses in California. Presler noted that former Rep. Michelle Steel (R-CA) lost her 2024 reelection bid by 653 votes and former Rep. John Duarte (R-CA) lost by 187 votes.

Presler also criticized extended vote-counting periods in some states and pointed to reports of outdated voter registration records in North Carolina. The activist further took aim at spending in Texas Senate races, arguing that resources could have been directed toward voter registration and turnout operations in battleground states.

“While I understand it might be difficult to contemplate an American citizen doing this work because it’s the right thing to do, I’m proud to say that I don’t take PAC $ — not even from my own organization,” Presler wrote.

“I can’t be bought, which frustrates the political establishment.”

Presler concluded by urging Cornyn to support the SAVE America Act and said he was traveling to the Texas GOP Convention to help Republican candidates ahead of the November elections.

“I hope you’ll do the right thing & encourage your colleagues to pass the SAVE America Act — let’s win big,” he wrote.

Cornyn’s criticism of Presler comes despite the Texas senator’s longstanding support for the SAVE America Act. Cornyn was an original cosponsor of the legislation requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote and earlier this year joined Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) in introducing the SAVE America Act.