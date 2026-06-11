Trump Says Congress Should Expel ‘Loser’ Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin

President Donald Trump called for Congress to expel Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on Thursday, accusing the Maryland Democrat of repeatedly targeting him with impeachment efforts.

Trump made a post on Truth Social, where he criticized Raskin’s role in efforts to impeach him during his first term and predicted the congressman would pursue impeachment again. The president went on to back calls for Raskin’s expulsion from Congress, saying the lawmaker is harming the country through his actions.

“If Biden didn’t give him a pardon, he’d be in jail right now! Something should be done about people like this who do bad things, but always come up on the short end because of their illegal or unscrupulous behavior, and hurt our Country in the process,” Trump wrote. “I agree with Mark Levin when he says to, EXPEL THE BUM. Congress can never be great with people like this, who suffer massively from Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), casting their vote of HATE!”

“Jamie Raskin, a Loser in Life, who worked endlessly during my First Term to impeach me, and failed miserably, wasting the Country’s money, time, and effort, will guaranteed be trying to do it again,” Trump added.

The president also took aim at Rep. Al Green (D-TX), another Democrat who has pushed impeachment efforts against him. Trump claimed Green recently lost a race by a large margin and argued that Green possessed more talent than Raskin.

“Al Green, who just lost his race in a landslide to an unknown candidate but, in my opinion, one that had more talent than Raskin. He spent time on the Unselect Committee of Political Hacks and Thugs, and was rebuffed on that, just as he has been rebuffed on Impeachment, and many other things,” Trump posted.

Trump’s post came after conservative commentator Mark Levin urged House Republicans to begin the process of expelling Raskin from Congress, saying that the Maryland Democrat has repeatedly used impeachment proceedings and other constitutional mechanisms to target Trump and undermine the electoral process.

“Jamie Raskin is already leading a plot to impeach the President if the Democrats take the House. He led the prior two impeachments against the President, has pushed for his resignation in the past, also was involved in twisting the 14th Amendment to ban candidate Trump from ballots, objected to electoral college votes for Trump in the first election, and was a member of the Pelosi January 6 Committee that, among other things, destroyed records before the GOP took over the House,” Levin wrote.