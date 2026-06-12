A Louisiana man is accused of drugging his pregnant teenage daughter with abortion pills without her knowledge and causing the premature birth of her baby.

Jamelle Kelly, 39, of Carencro, is facing charges of attempted feticide and the abuse of his 17-year-old daughter, KATC reported.

The Carencro Police Department said Kelly allegedly slipped abortion drugs to his daughter, who was 23 weeks pregnant. The FDA only recommends taking abortion drugs up to ten weeks of pregnancy.

His daughter then became ill and went to the hospital, where she underwent an emergency cesarean delivery, according to the report.

The baby was born weighing approximately one pound. As of Friday, the newborn was still hospitalized and is expected to remain there “for an extended period,” per the report.

RELATED: Online Map Tracks ‘Scumbags’ Who Coerce Pregnant Women into Taking Abortion Pills

Police began investigating the incident on May 29. The department said detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

The report did not disclose more information about the baby or how Kelly allegedly obtained the pill.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.