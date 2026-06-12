John Cornyn is 74 years old, and when he leaves office, he will have been a Republican U.S. senator from Texas for 24 years. And what’s his claim to fame?

Amnesty for illegal aliens, and being an establishment squish who refused to change with the times.

Watching him closely over the last few years, I could never figure out if he was clueless or if, beneath that oh-so gentlemanly façade, was a viper. How do you oppose a border wall? More to the point, how do you live in Texas and oppose a border wall? Even more to the point, how do you represent Texas and oppose a border wall?

Well, I think we have our answer. Now that Cornyn has been defeated by his own constituents with a humiliating 28-point (not a typo) primary loss to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, what’s the first thing this crybaby viper did? He ran to the far-left New York Times, pledging to use his newfound freedom to undermine President Trump.

“Now the Trump administration might find itself having to come to terms with Mr. Cornyn as he flexes new political freedom,” reports the Times, based on the Cornyn interview. Because Cornyn plans on “joining a handful of other Senate Republicans not seeking re-election or defeated in primaries at Mr. Trump’s behest who now have added room to maneuver.”

“I think it is going to be a pretty bumpy ride for the next seven months,” Cornyn promised the Times in what was described as a “wide-ranging conversation.”

“It does give some of us a little more freedom, and certainly leverage,” Cornyn added. “As the president told President Zelensky when he was in his office a year or so ago — he said, ‘You don’t have any cards.’ Well, we’ve got some cards to play.”

The viper Cornyn then goes on to shamelessly suck up to the Times, the corporate media, and Democrats by accusing Trump of self-dealing.

Cornyn “attributed Mr. Trump’s election in part to a backlash against allegations of self-dealing in the prior administration,” writes the Times. “To me,” Cornyn says, “the message by the voter was, ‘We don’t like this.’ We can’t replace one form of self-dealing and corruption with another.”

Oh, I get it, Mr. Principled U.S. Senator… Had you not lost last month, you’d’ve let this slide because that’s how principled you are.

If I had seven months to go as a lawmaker, my sense of urgency would not come from wanting to hurt and backstab the guy who endorsed my opponent, or anyone else. Rather, my urgency would spring from a desire to do as much good for my constituents as possible before I leave.

Cornyn doesn’t even mention Texas or the good people of Texas. Instead, he’s so puffed up with self-regard, he’s certain his defeat means Trump’s “going to have the most miserable two years of his life in the last two years of his term, I think, because I think November is going to be a disaster.”

And why will November be a disaster? Because John Cornyn got whupped: “[My loss is] going to make things harder, certainly more expensive in Texas, and make it harder around the country,” he said. “I don’t say that with any sort of desire for vengeance; I just think that’s the way it’s going to be.

This guy lost by 28 — 28!!!!!!!!!! — points. Why? Because he refused to change with the times. He refused to grasp the cold, hard fact that the Republican Party has finally awoken to the reality that illegal immigration is an existential threat, a cancer on America’s culture and economic well-being, which means the days of, Come on, they just want to be Americans, is over.

They’ve got to go.

All of them.

All illegals undermine our wages, inflate our housing costs, and too many of them drain our tax dollars by way of fraud and welfare. Then there’s all the crime. Then there’s the fact that we now have a sociopathic Democrat Party devoted to allowing tens of millions of unvetted illegals into the country in a deliberate plot to tear apart our society. That means we need Bulwark Republicans fighting tooth and nail to stop and reverse this, and not another two-faced, self-involved, undermining John McCain.

But we should all thank Cornyn for this crybaby exit interview. It removes any doubt that this guy had to go.