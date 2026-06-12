David Jolly, the presumptive Democrat nominee for Florida governor, selected a former Biden official who once said “for the safety of all Floridians,” illegal aliens should have driver’s licenses, as his running mate.

Jolly, a Republican turned Democrat, recently announced Gwen Graham as his running mate, asserting that he wanted a “governing partner capable of being governor of the state, not just lieutenant governor.”

Graham served as Assistant Secretary of Education for Legislation and Congressional Affairs in former President Joe Biden’s administration, and she ran for governor in 2018 as well.

“If you want leaders who divide Floridians against one another, we are not your ticket,” Graham said in a campaign press release. “But if you believe government should help people build a better life, protect our freedoms, strengthen our schools, preserve our environment, and create opportunity for the next generation, we hope you’ll join us.”

It is an ironic statement, given that Graham stood for the fundamentally divisive policies of the Biden administration. During Graham’s tenure within the U.S. Department of Education, the Biden administration supported federal guidance forcing schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom based on not on their biological sex but “gender identity.” The former U.S. representative also holds wildly leftist immigration views. She openly stated that illegal immigrants should be able to obtain non-REAL ID license’s in Florida, for example. “Undocumented immigrants should be able to obtain a non-REAL ID license in Florida by meeting the same requirements as documented-citizen drivers,” she said in a Q&A during her gubernatorial run in 2018. “It is estimated that more than two million Floridians drive without a license and about one-fifth of fatal car crashes involves an unlicensed driver,” she said, bizarrely asserting that illegal immigrants should be allowed to have driver’s licenses in the Sunshine State to enhance safety of citizens. She declared, “For the safety of all Floridians, we should allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses.”

She also proudly stated that illegal aliens should be able to attend public schools, and she said “DREAMers with established residency in Florida should receive in-state tuition.” Beyond that, she is anti-Second Amendment despite claiming she supports it. During her gubernatorial campaign, she said she would work with the legislature “to strengthen background checks, ban large-capacity magazines and assault weapons, and invest in mental health,” vowing to “beat” the NRA. Graham also has waged war against charter schools, spreading misinformation about them.

Jolly and Graham would likely be taking on Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), who is leading his closest primary opponent in the race for Florida governor by 46 points. “As a high-ranking member of Biden’s Department of Education, Gwen Graham stood for endless DEI grants, attacks on school choice, and allowing boys in girls’ bathrooms,” Byron Donalds campaign communications director Gates McGavick said in a statement. “She does not respect parents’ rights in education and could not be more out of step with Floridians. In November, Florida will soundly reject the Jolly-Graham comeback tour and elect Byron Donalds,”McGavick added.