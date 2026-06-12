Some Democrats Propose Tearing Down White House Ballroom: It’s ‘Dirty’

Some Democrats hate President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom construction so much that they are in favor of tearing it down.

President Trump has emphasized the need for the White House ballroom, particularly in the wake of the failed assassination attempt during the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton in April.

“What happened last night is exactly the reason that our great Military, Secret Service, Law Enforcement and, for different reasons, every President for the last 150 years, have been DEMANDING that a large, safe, and secure Ballroom be built ON THE GROUNDS OF THE WHITE HOUSE,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the near-incident.

RELATED – See the Moments Shots Were Fired in New High Quality WHCD Attacker Video

“This event would never have happened with the Militarily Top Secret Ballroom currently under construction at the White House,” he added.

But Democrats continue to loathe the idea. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) believes the ballroom is “dirty,” telling NOTUS that it is being “built with corrupt money, and it will always be dirty.”

“So I’m not sure that a president who cares about ferreting out corruption is going to be able to keep that ballroom standing,” he suggested.

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) also suggested that the ballroom should be taken apart, sold piece by piece to recoup costs.

“I think we have to be ready to really wipe out any of the illegal acts that this president has done, and that includes any of these architectural enhancements,” he told the outlet, adding, “We’ll sell it piece by piece.”

Other Democrats suggest using the ballroom for something else completely. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortex (D-NY), for instance, suggested it be used as a soup kitchen or community center, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg (D) said future presidents should “reuse it for something better.”

Speaking outside of the construction site in May, Trump walked through the complexities of the massive addition, which he believes is long overdue. The ballroom merely serves as a “shield” of sorts, protecting all the space underneath, which will include a military hospital, meeting rooms, and more, according to the president.

“These are all different rooms out here,” Trump said. “They’re building a hospital. They’re building a military hospital. They’re building all sorts of research facilities — also meeting rooms and rooms that go hand in hand for the military, using the ballroom, and the ballroom is really a shield and protecting all of the things that are built here.”

“It’s all knit together between the drone proofing [and] the missile proofing. We have had the drone capacity upstairs. We can have all sorts of military up, whether — I hate to use the word snipers, but we have great sniper capacity,” the president said, emphasizing that it is “built for our snipers, not the enemy snipers.”

“And because of the height, we get a very clear view of everything all over Washington,” Trump added.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) is one of the few Democrats who has been unbothered by the construction, attributing the hate to “TDS,” short for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

“It’s not going to cost the taxpayers a penny,” host Sean Hannity said to the senator. “It’s going to be one of the most secure buildings by far in the world. Why would there be any reluctance or resistance to building it when every future president will benefit from it?”

“I really don’t understand. The only thing that I could explain that it’s the TDS, you know, for me. I mean, you know, I was right there. I was one or two tables away from the front table with the president and the vice president thing, and I’ve witnessed this, but even before that even happened, I was struck by- my gosh, we have the entire, you know, the line of succession right there in the very small kind of, you know, area there,” Fetterman said, adding that the near-incident at the Washington Hilton clearly demonstrated the need for a “secure facility for events just like this.”

“We can’t ever allow to be exposed in that way to an attack that hotel was never designed to do that in a safe way when I witnessed that, that night,” the Democrat senator added.

Trump said in March that the construction was “ahead of schedule and under budget,” adding that it is funded by himself and donors.

“There’s not one dime of government money going into the ballroom,” he said at the time. “Now the military is building a big complex under the ballroom, which has come out recently because of a stupid lawsuit that was filed, but the military’s building a massive complex under the ballroom, and that’s under construction and we’re doing very well.”