President Donald Trump announced Saturday he intends to appoint James McDonald U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

“I am pleased to announce my intent to appoint James M. McDonald as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York,” Trump wrote.

He praised McDonald’s legal and law enforcement background, saying he believes McDonald will produce “strong results” in the role. He also said McDonald is widely respected in the law enforcement and legal communities.

“Jamie will deliver strong results for our Country as the next United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, as he has the respect of, and will work fantastically with, our Law Enforcement Patriots, the Legal Community, and the Judicial Bench. Good luck Jamie. I have no doubt about your future greatness,” Trump said.

McDonald’s background includes stints as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan and as the top enforcement official at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during Trump’s first administration. He joined Sullivan & Cromwell as a partner in 2021.

The Southern District of New York, which covers Manhattan, the Bronx, and several nearby counties, has long handled some of the country’s highest-profile federal prosecutions, including cases involving financial fraud, public corruption, organized crime, and national security.