An illegal alien has been indicted for allegedly murdering his roommate with a machete earlier this year in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

This month, Maberic Javier Reyes, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Honduras, was indicted by a grand jury in DeSoto County on murder charges.

According to prosecutors, on January 13, Reyes used a machete to attack his roommate, an illegal alien from Mexico, following an argument between the two at their residence in Southaven, Mississippi.

Reyes, prosecutors allege, murdered the man with the machete, leaving a gruesome crime scene.

“This indictment is a testament to the outstanding work of the Southaven Police Department and our team, who moved with urgency to ensure this dangerous criminal was brought to justice,” District Attorney Matthew Barton said in a statement.

Barton said the homicide charges against Reyes returned an indictment in record time, calling it “an extraordinary accomplishment” by prosecutors and law enforcement.

Reyes remains in DeSoto County custody pending trial.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.