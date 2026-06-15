Trump at G7: Iran Deal Will Bring ‘A Lot of Success to the World’; Demining Process Underway, Strait of Hormuz to Fully Open Friday

ÉVIAN-LES-BAINS, France—President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the Iran deal, which ensures Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, will bring “a lot of success to the world,” and that the Strait of Hormuz will be fully reopened on Friday as the demining process is underway.

Trump’s comments came during a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the G7 here in Evian.

“The deal’s all signed. And the Strait is already partially opened, as you know they’re doing a little hunting for a couple of mines that they’ve already found, but it’s essentially ships are starting to go out now; on Friday it will be completely opened,” Trump said.

Brent crude prices dropped to under $80 by early Monday afternoon Eastern Standard Time. Roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil travels through the Strait of Hormuz.

“We got along very well with Iran. It’s a different set of leaders. As you know, the first set is gone, the second set is gone, and we found the third set to be very smart — strong — very smart, but we ended up making a deal. I felt badly that we had to go back on the attack for two nights, and I thought a third, but we made it before that happened. But I think a lot of great things are going to happen with the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil is plummeting down, and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket, today, like record kind of numbers,” he added.

The president said the deal will bring “a lot of success to the world, because the oil was really clogged up there for a while.”

Trump noted that Vice President JD Vance will attend the signing ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland, a short distance from Évian, on Friday.

“Well, it depends. JD is coming in for it. He was originally going to do it. I’ll probably be gone by then,” Trump said when asked if he would attend the ceremony. “We’re having dinner in a day and a half, we’re going to be staying quite late, so I may be involved, I may not, but JD was coming in for that, specifically,” he said.

In response to another question, Trump said the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran would be released “pretty soon.” He called it “a very powerful document” and noted it is very different from former President Barack Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Macron said Trump’s “very important” deal “will fix the nuclear issue” in that Iran is committed to ending its pursuit of a nuclear weapon, and noted that France is prepared to take its “fair share of the burden and be a part of the commitment of the international community in order to support this deal.”

France and the United Kingdom are leading a coalition of countries offering to aid in the demining and patrolling process of the Strait.