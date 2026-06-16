Exclusive: Majority of Americans Believe Border Security Should Be Central to USMCA Negotiations

A majority of Americans still view border security as a top issue of concern and believe Canada and Mexico need to live up to their responsibilities in the broader effort, a Building America’s Future poll first obtained by Breitbart News reveals.

The conservative nonprofit’s poll found that 68 percent are concerned about securing the nation’s borders even as the Trump administration rapidly moved in to effectively shut down the southern border that had been opened by the Biden administration. However, voters believe neighbors to the north and south — namely, Mexico and Canada — must step it up and prioritize border security on their end as well.

In fact, when it comes to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), most voters, 61 percent, believe the Trump administration should prioritize security compared to 24 percent who believe it should prioritize economic access.

The polling memo also found that 41 percent say they are less likely to support the USMCA when presented with critiques that “Canada and Mexico have improperly taken advantage by effectively creating an ‘open borders’ zone for the illicit trade of goods, services, and people.”

“They also warn that cartels exploit remote tribal and indigenous lands as smuggling corridors, taking advantage of limited law enforcement in these areas,” the memo noted, finding that voters want enforceable security standards to be central to USMCA negotiations.

Nearly a quarter, 72 percent, believe USMCA should be expanded to “make illicit trade a specific customs offense, making it easier to prosecute smugglers and illegal goods crossing the border.” Seventy-two percent also believe the agreement should force both Canada and Mexico to “enforce their own national laws within their territories, and prevent them from using indigenous lands as a loophole to create open border zones that block enforcement when those areas become hubs for international smuggling,” per the memo obtained by Breitbart News.

These poll results come as round two of bilateral USMCA negotiations take place this week in Washington, DC.

“On June 16-17, the two countries [U.S. and Mexico] will hold a second negotiating round in Washington, DC, which will also include discussions on agriculture and a level playing field,” a Trump administration announcement detailed. “During the week of July 20, the United States and Mexico will hold a third negotiating round in Mexico City.”