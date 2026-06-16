An illegal alien faked injuries and used a Mexican ambulance to get into the United States, where he would later commit bank fraud by stealing food stamp benefits from poor Americans, Breitbart News has learned.

Marius Catalin Trica, an illegal alien from Romania, pleaded guilty in federal court in November of last year for bank fraud and was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Now, Breitbart News learns that Trica was repeatedly smuggled into the U.S. through the southern border. His most recent smuggling attempt occurred in June of last year when he faked injuries in a Mexican ambulance in the hopes of getting into an American hospital.

A photo of the fake injuries, shared exclusively with Breitbart News, shows the lengths Trica took to smuggle himself into the U.S. for the purpose of defrauding Americans.

“Our Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are committed to not only bring criminals like this to justice, but to ensure our most vulnerable citizens are protected from the global reach of fraud,” HSI’s Eddy Wang said in a statement.

Trica, along with his co-conspirators, imported skimming devices and fraudulent IDs into the U.S., using them to skim Americans’ financial data and use cloned cards with EBT account numbers, belonging to Americans, to withdraw money from ATMs in Los Angeles, California.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.