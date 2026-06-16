Graham Platner: ‘Benjamin Netanyahu Is an International Fugitive’

Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner declared Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu an “international fugitive,” accusing him of war crimes and other “inhumane acts” – all without evidence.

Platner issued his splenetic takedown of Netanyahu in an X post on Tuesday.

“Benjamin Netanyahu is an international fugitive. He is charged with the war crimes of starvation as a method of warfare and of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population; and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts,” he raged.

His post comes days after an alleged former girlfriend of his claimed he cheated on his fiancée with her and that he defended his Nazi tattoo as a reminder that the “U.S. was the evil bad guy overseas.”

The ex-girlfriend told the New York Post that Platner knew about the Nazi origins of his Totenkopf skull and crossbones tattoo, adding that he hurt her reputation by cheating on his fiancée with her.

“As a person who is a leftist, I immediately looked at him and asked him, ‘Is that a Totenkopf?’ and he told me a whole, ‘he will hold this weight forever’ bravado sob story about how it was, but he decided to keep it as a reminder that the United States was the evil, bad guy overseas,” the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, told the New York Post.

The woman shared screenshots of text messages to her mother and a friend in September of last year discussing his Nazi tattoo.

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“Better not take a peek at the Nazi tattoo on his chest,” she wrote in one message.

“Graham’s repeatedly said he picked a skull-and-crossbones tattoo off a wall in Croatia to commemorate surviving Ramadi and his friends who were killed there,” a spokesperson from the Platner campaign told the Post. “Graham has also since covered up the tattoo, and answered countless questions about it.”

“Unlike Susan Collins, who refuses to take questions on her disastrous vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, gut rural hospitals, and supported every foreign war of the last thirty years,” the spokesperson added.

Platner’s ex-girlfriend, however, stressed he never became violent with her.